Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Energy Expert Returns To Latham After Stint At Gas Co.

By Rachel Rippetoe · May 25, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT

A former Latham & Watkins LLP attorney who took a post as in-house counsel at a natural gas company has returned to Latham as a partner in its San Diego office,...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Former Trump HHS Counsel Rejoins Greenberg TraurigIn-House
  2. As A GC, When Do You Jump Into Hot Social Issues?In-House
  3. Why The 'S' In ESG Will Loom Large In 2021In-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority