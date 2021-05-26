Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

McKool Smith Snags NY-Based IP Pair From King & Spalding

By Adrian Cruz · May 26, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT

Trial firm McKool Smith PC continued the expansion of its intellectual property coverage by adding a pair of former King & Spalding LLP attorneys with decades of experience working high-stakes patent...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Meet The Attorneys Who Beat XPO Logistics Stock Drop SuitDaily Litigation
  2. Akerman Taps Ex-Husch Blackwell Insurance LitigatorDaily Litigation
  3. Lash & Goldberg Adds Health Care Litigation PartnerDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority