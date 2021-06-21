Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Serving A Suit To An LP's CEO Is Improper, Texas Justices Say

By J. Edward Moreno · June 21, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT

A limited partnership should be served a lawsuit through a general partner or registered agent, not an officer or CEO, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday in an opinion overturning an...

