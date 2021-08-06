Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sills Cummis Adds New Practice Chair, Real Estate Atty

By Nick Muscavage · August 6, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT

Sills Cummis & Gross PC has picked up two new members, both from Morristown, New Jersey-based law firms, who are planning to help the firm expand its footprint in the Garden...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Law Firm Can't Make Insurer Pay For Sex Harassment DefenseNew Jersey Pulse
  2. Flaster Greenberg Adds Corporate Shareholder In NJNew Jersey Pulse
  3. New Jersey Litigation To Watch In 2021New Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority