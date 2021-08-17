Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lowenstein Sandler Sues Pharma Exec's Widow In Estate Fray

By Bill Wichert · August 17, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT

Lowenstein Sandler LLP and a firm attorney have called on a New Jersey state court to erase allegations from a deceased pharmaceutical executive's widow that they improperly treated funds belonging to...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. These Law Firms Have The Most Diverse Equity PartnershipsDaily Litigation
  2. For Asian American Lawyers, Good Mentorship Is CrucialDaily Litigation
  3. Jones Day Seeks $2M In Legal Fees From Ex-ClientDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority