Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCC Atty Taps New Counsel After Mistrial In Race Bias Case

By Justin Wise · September 13, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT

A Black attorney adviser has moved to replace her longtime counsel with two lawyers from the employment law firm Alan Lescht & Associates PC following a D.C. federal court's decision to...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Law360's Glass Ceiling Report: What You Need To KnowIn-House
  2. Pace Gallery Hires Willkie Atty As General Counsel In-House
  3. Cognizant Fights To Keep Law Firm Overbilling Suit AliveIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact