Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Firm DQ For Bad Disclosure In Del. Bankruptcy Case Upheld

By Rose Krebs · October 1, 2021, 12:55 PM EDT

A federal judge on Wednesday affirmed Delaware bankruptcy court decisions that disqualified and sanctioned a law firm for failing to disclose it was using a "fictitious trade name" when it served...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Littler Settles Dispute Over Allegedly Filched CopyrightsDaily Litigation
  2. Chancery OKs $30M Stamps.com Insider-Trading SettlementDaily Litigation
  3. Meet The Judge Who Will Weigh Texas' Abortion LawDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact