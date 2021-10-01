Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Former Chapman Partner Becomes Crypto Company's GC

By Jessica Corso · October 1, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT

Austin-based Multicoin Capital has hired former Chapman and Cutler LLP attorney Greg Xethalis to serve as its general counsel and chief compliance officer as the crypto investment company celebrates its fourth...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. How One In-House Lawyer Is Changing The WorldIn-House
  2. Digital Payments Co. Taps Ex-Crowell & Moring Atty As GCIn-House
  3. Why These 3 Attys Went In-House Straight From Law School In-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact