Quinn Emanuel Can't Escape Insys Ch. 11 Suit Over Payments

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP can't dodge a suit filed in Insys Therapeutics Inc.'s Ch. 11 case over $90,000 paid to the firm just before the bankruptcy filing, a Delaware...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now