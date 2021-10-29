Chancery OKs $44.75M For Class In Alon-Delek Merger Suit

A more than four-year Alon USA Energy Inc. stockholder fight for a better price from its 2017 merger with Delek US Holdings ended with unqualified approval of a $44.75 million settlement,...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now