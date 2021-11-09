Wells Fargo Nabs Santander Unit GC To Lead New Division

Wells Fargo has tapped former Santander Bank NA General Counsel of Consumer and Business Banking Sally Mulligan to lead its newly created Office of Consumer Practices, the company confirmed to Law360...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now