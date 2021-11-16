Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MSG Entertainment Taps Ex-Samsung Top Attorney As GC

By Clarice Silber · November 16, 2021, 4:12 PM EST

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced Friday that it has tapped former Samsung top attorney Jamal Haughton to become its executive vice president and general counsel.

MSG Entertainment said that Haughton...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Impossible Foods CLO To Join Twilio, As Deputy GC Steps InIn-House
  2. Gaming Co. FaZe Clan Lands Ex-Dreamscape Atty As CLOIn-House
  3. Visa's Ex-Chief Corp. Counsel Joins Exec Search Firm As CLOIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

NEW Social Impact Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact