Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AKT Must Pay Some Of Celeb Trainer's Fees After Failed Suit

By Leslie Pappas · December 15, 2021, 3:39 PM EST

A California franchise company that bought New York celebrity fitness trainer Anna Kaiser's brand and then sued her for $50 million must reimburse some of her legal fees despite its claim...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Delaware legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. The Biggest Moments For Del.'s Legal Industry In 2021Delaware Pulse
  2. Chancery Hikes Interest Award In $5.8B Contract Breach SuitDelaware Pulse
  3. Del. Justices Let $12M Attorney Fee In Versum Case StandDelaware Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders NEWPrestige Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact