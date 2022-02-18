Wealth Management Firm Taps LPL Financial Atty As Next GC

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. announced Friday the appointment of Amanda Hawley, formerly in-house counsel with LPL Financial, as its new general counsel.
In this executive management role, Atria said, Hawley directs...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now