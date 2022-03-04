DLA Piper Adds Goodwin Procter Employment Pro In SF

DLA Piper has hired a Goodwin Procter LLP attorney who has represented major retailers and tech companies including Uber Technologies Inc. and Dick's Sporting Goods in employment disputes and wage-and-hour fights...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now