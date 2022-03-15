Exxon Mobil Taps Best Buy Exec For VP Role

Exxon Mobil Corp. has tapped an Best Buy executive as its next vice president of public and government affairs, the company announced Monday.
Matt Furman, who has been Best Buy Co....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now