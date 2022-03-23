Alex Jones Denied Bid To Delay Sandy Hook Deposition

A Connecticut Superior Court judge has denied conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' bid to delay his deposition in defamation litigation with the families of eight people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now