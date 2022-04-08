Syracuse's Former City Counsel Returns To Bond Schoeneck

Syracuse, New York-based Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC announced that an attorney coming off a four-year stint serving as the city's corporation counsel has returned to the firm as a partner...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now