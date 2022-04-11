Kilpatrick's Silicon Valley Leader On New Menlo Park Office

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP named a new leader of its Silicon Valley office, Joseph Petersen, just in time to move to a new office in the Northern California tech hub....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now