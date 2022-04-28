Clifford Chance Promotes 37 New Partners

Clifford Chance has promoted 37 partners across the world, its largest new partner class since 2007, the firm announced Wednesday.
The new partners, whose promotions take effect May 1, are concentrated...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now