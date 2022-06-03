Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Philly IP Firm Adds Team From Buchanan Ingersoll

By James Boyle · June 3, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT

An attorney with more than 30 years specializing in intellectual property and patents has moved his IP practice and his six-member team from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC to Philadelphia boutique...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Pennsylvania legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Western Pa. Attorney Suspended For Misuse Of Client FundsPennsylvania Pulse
  2. MacElree Harvey Adds Trusts, Estates Atty In DelawarePennsylvania Pulse
  3. Weiss Burkardt Managing Partner Set To RetirePennsylvania Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact