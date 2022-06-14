Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

What Litigators Can Expect From The Metaverse

By Ron Carey · June 14, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT

No doubt you've heard about the metaverse.

To many people, the metaverse is an online destination that the world's largest technology companies are spending billions of dollars to colonize. It's reportedly...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Immediation Founder On Future Of Online Dispute ResolutionLegal Tech
  2. Redgrave Cuts 10% Of Timekeepers Amid Demand SlowdownLegal Tech
  3. Clio Now 'Centaur' With $100M Annual Recurring RevenueLegal Tech

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights NEWLegal Tech

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact