Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Spencer Fane Partners With Mobile Data Collector ModeOne

By Matt Perez · July 13, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT

Business law firm Spencer Fane LLP on Tuesday entered into a partnership with smartphone data analysis platform ModeOne Technologies Inc. that will allow the law firm to improve its discovery methods...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

logo The 2022 Law360 400

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Compliance Tool Kormoon Acquired By Data Co. PrivitarLegal Tech
  2. How Law Firms Can Innovate Amid Rising Client DemandsLegal Tech
  3. London Court OKs NFT To Serve Anonymous DefendantLegal Tech

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority NEWLaw360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights NEWLegal Tech

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact