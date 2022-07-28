Knobbe Martens Names New Leaders In LA And SF

Intellectual property firm Knobbe Martens has announced new heads of its Los Angeles and San Francisco offices, with both of the new office managing partners having over 20 years of experience...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now