11th Circ. Sanctions Bang Energy Drink Maker In TM Suit

A Florida company behind the Bang brand of energy drinks can't escape sanctions in its trademark fight with sports drink giant Monster after the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday rejected arguments that the...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now