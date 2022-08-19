Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas AG Loses Appeal Over Courthouse's Gun Restrictions

By Lynn LaRowe · August 19, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT

A Texas appellate court has ruled that the trial court should have tossed a gun carry lawsuit brought in 2016 by Attorney General Ken Paxton over signs posted outside the Waller...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

pulse front promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Why A Stanford Law Project Aims To Standardize Court FormsCourts
  2. Partner Title Can Help Mid-Law Attract 'Stunted' AssociatesCourts
  3. Trump Organization CFO Pleads Guilty In NY Tax Case Courts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 NEWDiversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact