Ex-Cowen CCO Joins Sound Point In Top Compliance Post

New York-based Sound Point Capital Management has hired Cowen Investment Management's longtime chief compliance officer as its own compliance chief and associate general counsel, the firm announced Tuesday.
Attorney Andrea Sayago...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now