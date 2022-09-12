Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kilpatrick Adds Litigation Pro In Dallas From Griffith Barbee

By Lynn LaRowe · September 12, 2022, 11:24 AM EDT

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP is bulking up its commercial litigation team with a new counsel who comes on board from Griffith Barbee PLLC in Dallas.

Maeghan Whitehead was a partner...

