Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Doc Claims Atty Had Conflict In Whistleblower Case

By Lynn LaRowe · November 4, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT

A Texas doctor who was hit with a judgment of more than $2.5 million is claiming in a new lawsuit that his interests were in conflict with other defendants also represented...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo navy Average Partner Pay Surpasses $1M, But Not All Are Happy

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Selman Breitman To Close, Spin Off Insurance TeamDaily Litigation
  2. Ogletree Adds 2 Partners To Ohio, Calif. OfficesDaily Litigation
  3. Pullman & Comley Adds Top Conn. Litigation Atty As Member Daily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact