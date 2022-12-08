Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6 Drivers Exit BMW Emissions 'Defeat' Devices Suit

By Kelly Lienhard · December 8, 2022, 4:56 PM EST

A New Jersey judge on Thursday signed off on requests from six BMW customers to drop their complaints alleging the car company used "defeat devices" to unfairly beat emissions tests, permanently...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

Law360 Pulse Social Impact Leaders These Firms Are The 2022 Social Impact Leaders

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Boutique Firm Weisbart Springer Hayes Adds 2 Attys In AustinDaily Litigation
  2. Squire Patton Boggs Lands Senior DOJ Fraud LitigatorDaily Litigation
  3. Arnold & Porter Punished For Opioid Lapses, Averts ContemptDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech NEWSmall Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact