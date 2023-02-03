Samsung Settles TV Patent Litigation Campaign For $150M

A British nanotechnology company said Friday it landed $150 million from its litigation-funded patent infringement lawsuits against Samsung that ended in a settlement last month, just as jury selection was set to kick off in one of the cases in Marshall,...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now