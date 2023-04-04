Litigation Funder Adds Managing Director Amid Colo. Growth

Litigation finance company Lex Ferenda has brought on the former head of commercial litigation for DaVita Inc. as its new managing director of underwriting and risk as the company expands its...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now