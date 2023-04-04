Proskauer Adds Former SEC Atty, Schulte Roth Partner In DC

Proskauer Rose LLP has hired an investment management attorney who began his career as an adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm announced Tuesday....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now