MoFo Litigation Leader Jumps To Paul Hastings

Global law firm Paul Hastings LLP has brought on Morrison Foerster LLP's former litigation department chair for the Palo Alto office, strengthening the firm's intellectual property litigation practice, the firm announced...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now