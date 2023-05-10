Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Del. Judge Says InterMune Doesn't Have To Indemnify Ex-CEO

By Gina Kim · May 10, 2023, 11:08 PM EDT

A Delaware court ruled Wednesday that biotech companies InterMune and Roche don't have to indemnify former InterMune CEO W. Scott Harkonen in his years-long criminal prosecution and subsequent appeals in light...

