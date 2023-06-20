Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Power Seeks Atty Fees After Escaping Barn Fire Suit

By Tom Lotshaw · June 20, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT

Georgia Power Co. has asked a Georgia state judge to award it about $192,000 in attorney fees and costs because it offered to settle a lawsuit it escaped on appeal that...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2023 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Dentons US Chairman Jeff Haidet Joins BCLP As PartnerGeorgia Pulse
  2. Georgia Bar's 1st Latino Prez On Meaning Of Historic RoleGeorgia Pulse
  3. 10 Attys Honored For Rainmaking, Pro Bono WorkGeorgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars NEWSummer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact