Gordon & Rees Partner Says Banker Derailed Representation

A California-based partner with Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP on Tuesday testified that a banker connected to his client, a Bitcoin mining firm, derailed a contemplated representation by volunteering "suspicious" information...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now