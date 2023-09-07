Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Law Firm Wants Ex-Shareholder's Suit Sent To Arbitration

By Chart Riggall · September 7, 2023, 2:39 PM EDT

A North Carolina law firm is urging the state's court of appeals to order that a long-running financial dispute with an ex-shareholder be sent to arbitration, a request already twice-denied by...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

Diversity Snapshot promo Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Former BigLaw Atty Starts Tech-Fueled 'Next-Gen Law Firm'Small Law
  2. Judge Need Not Produce Pregnancy Photos In Blackmail CaseSmall Law
  3. BigLaw Neglects LinkedIn As Clients Flock To PlatformSmall Law

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact