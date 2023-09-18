Cozen O'Connor Adds Ex-Federal Prosecutor In Miami

After more than 13 years of prosecuting national and international cases in southern Florida, a former federal prosecutor has returned to the private sector and joined Cozen O'Connor's Miami office....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now