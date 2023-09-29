Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Senate Greenlights US Attys For Calif., Miss. After Snag

By Courtney Bublé · September 29, 2023, 2:26 PM EDT

The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed two U.S. attorney nominees for California and Mississippi with bipartisan support, following a holdup by Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, over allegations the U.S. Department of Justice...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest California legal trends in Lexis

Discover

pulse promo These Firms Are The 2023 Social Impact Leaders

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. These Firms Are The 2023 Social Impact LeadersCalifornia Pulse
  2. The 2023 Pro Bono Ranking: How Firms Stack UpCalifornia Pulse
  3. Why Rates Are Top Of Mind For Some Lateral PartnersCalifornia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact