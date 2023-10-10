Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Judge Says Attys Hid Fees In Rape Lawsuit

By Chart Riggall · October 10, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT

A Massachusetts federal judge gave an early win Tuesday to a rape victim who alleged that her former attorneys — who helped her secure a multimillion-dollar civil verdict in 2015 —...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

pulse promo These Firms Are The 2023 Social Impact Leaders

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Bressler Bulks Up With 'Master Of Disaster' Litigator In NJDaily Litigation
  2. MoFo, Perkins Coie Revise DEI Fellowships After LawsuitsDaily Litigation
  3. Davis Wright Launches Female Leadership Program In AlaskaDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact