Malpractice Row Is 'Groundhog Day,' Texas Justices Told

Counsel for a Houston personal injury attorney told the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday that there would be an endless "Groundhog Day" for the courts if 4,000 clients are allowed to...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now