Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hogan Lovells Lands White Collar DC Atty From Squire Patton

By Tracey Read · May 12, 2025, 12:53 PM EDT

A former chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's litigation unit for the criminal fraud section has joined Hogan Lovells as a partner in the investigations, white collar and fraud practice...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

pulse promo The 2025 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Judiciary To Share Pros, Cons Of AI For Courts With CongressCourts
  2. DOJ Says No Hiring Private Counsel From Firms Suing USCourts
  3. Wis. Judge Seeks To Nix Charges Of Blocking ICE ArrestCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority Law360 Healthcare Authority Law360 Bankruptcy Authority

Rankings

NEWLeaderboard Analytics Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Women in Law Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact