Javerbaum Wurgaft Bringing On Attys From Closing NJ Firm

Springfield, New Jersey-based litigation firm Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins PC announced this week it will take in all 17 attorneys from the more than 150-year-old firm Lum Drasco...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now