Canadian Nonprofit, Legal AI Settle Data Misappropriation Suit

Artificial intelligence-powered legal research startup Caseway reached a settlement with the nonprofit Canadian Legal Information Institute that resolves claims from 2024 that the startup misappropriated information from the nonprofit's website, according...
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