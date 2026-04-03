Morgan Stanley's CLO Took In $19.2M Last Year

The top in-house attorney at financial services giant Morgan Stanley took in nearly $20 million in total compensation for 2025, according to documents recently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange...
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