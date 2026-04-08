AY Strauss Debuts Trusts Practice With Moses Singer Partner

New Jersey-based boutique A.Y. Strauss announced an expansion into trusts and estates this week, with the former chair of Moses Singer LLP's private clients team coming aboard to get the new...
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