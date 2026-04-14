O'Hagan Meyer Absorbs Atlanta Boutique, Plans Office Move

More than two years after entering the Atlanta market, O'Hagan Meyer has expanded the office by absorbing the attorneys and staff from the closed boutique Freed Grant LLC and is preparing...
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