Dallas Attys Shutter Firm While Co-Founder Remains Missing

Dallas boutique Hosch & Morris PLLC closed Wednesday amid its co-founder's ongoing disappearance since he went hiking in Georgia, with the firm's remaining two attorneys joining Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal LLP....
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