Trump's Pick For EEOC GC Bows Out For 'Personal Reasons'

The Trump administration rescinded its nomination of a Norton Rose Fulbright partner to serve as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's permanent general counsel, a move he said Tuesday came after...
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